Mid-Missouri woman charged with attempted murder for I-70 incident near Boonville

A Columbia woman is charged with two counts of attempted murder and numerous other felonies, accused of stabbing her husband and trying to stab her children inside a vehicle on busy I-70 in Cooper County.

The alleged incident happened Thursday near Boonville at the 101 mile-marker. Bond for 41-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fangmann is set at $250,000, cash or surety.

939 the Eagle News has obtained the Cooper County Sheriff’s probable cause statement, which quotes Fangmann’s husband as saying she had a “mental status change” while he was driving on I-70 and pulled out a large butcher knife from her purse. Her husband says Fangmann allegedly said “please forgive me” before turning around and trying to stab her two children. Her husband was cut in the hand and stopped the vehicle on I-70 near Boonville before two other motorists stopped to help. Fangmann allegedly jumped in the vehicle and drove off, leading authorities on a pursuit in the median before hitting a culvert and allegedly trying to walk into oncoming traffic.

She was then arrested. Cooper County prosecutors have charged her with two counts of second degree attempted murder, three counts of domestic assault and five other felonies.