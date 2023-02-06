No arrests in shooting of a woman in Columbia

Missouri state troopers are assisting Columbia Police in investigating Sunday night’s shooting near Fifth and Lyon streets, north of the Armory and downtown.

Columbia Police investigators say an adult female suffered apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, and her current condition is unknown.

Reporter Abby Landwehr from our news partner ABC-17 saw CPD investigators load at least once person into an ambulance. Police at the scene told KMIZ that multiple shots were fired and that two homes were also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.