Parson, Kehoe to address Missouri pork producers and commodity group leaders on Tuesday

Missouri’s governor and lieutenant governor will keynote Tuesday night’s Missouri Pork Expo in Osage Beach.

Missouri Pork Association (MPA) spokeswoman Diane Slater tells 939 the Eagle that about 600 people are expected to attend the two-day expo, which is underway this morning at Margaritaville Lake resort.

Ms. Slater says Governor Mike Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will speak at this evening’s banquet. Lynch Livestock is hosting today’s barbecue lunch. The lunch is free to all students.

The event promotes the pork industry and distributes information from current research. The Missouri Pork Association has about 300 members, according to Slater. More than 90 booths are featured at today’s trade show at Margaritaville.

Governor Parson says the pork industry contributes more than $1-billion annually to the state’s economy. MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim has told 939 the Eagle that the pork industry is responsible for about 25,000 to 30,000 jobs statewide.