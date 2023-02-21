Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Parson, Kehoe to address Missouri pork producers and commodity group leaders on Tuesday

Parson, Kehoe to address Missouri pork producers and commodity group leaders on Tuesday

Missouri Governor Mike Parson discusses agriculture during an August 17, 2022 address at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Missouri’s governor and lieutenant governor will keynote Tuesday night’s Missouri Pork Expo in Osage Beach.

Missouri Pork Association (MPA) spokeswoman Diane Slater tells 939 the Eagle that about 600 people are expected to attend the two-day expo, which is underway this morning at Margaritaville Lake resort.

Ms. Slater says Governor Mike Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will speak at this evening’s banquet. Lynch Livestock is hosting today’s barbecue lunch. The lunch is free to all students.

The event promotes the pork industry and distributes information from current research. The Missouri Pork Association has about 300 members, according to Slater. More than 90 booths are featured at today’s trade show at Margaritaville.

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn (left) and Missouri Pork Association executive vice president Don Nikodim at MDA headquarters in Jefferson City on October 6, 2022 (photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Governor Parson says the pork industry contributes more than $1-billion annually to the state’s economy. MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim has told 939 the Eagle that the pork industry is responsible for about 25,000 to 30,000 jobs statewide.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer