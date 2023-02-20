President’s Day is a federal, Missouri and county holiday

Monday is President’s Day, also known as President George Washington’s birthday. It is a federal, Missouri state and county holiday.

The federal President’s Day holiday is celebrated each year on the third Monday in February. The holiday was first established in 1885 to recognize President George Washington’s birthday. He was the nation’s first president.

Banks and financial institutions are closed today, and there will be no regular mail delivery. Most of the approximately 14,000 state employees who work in Jefferson City are off today, to observe the holiday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is working today, as are county sheriff’s departments. Corrections officers at state prisons in Jefferson City, Fulton, Moberly, Boonville and Tipton are also working today.

While the Missouri Senate is in session this afternoon in Jefferson City, the House is not in session until tomorrow.

President’s Day is one of Missouri’s 13 official state holidays.