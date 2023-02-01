Rural Missouri lawmaker predicts his bill can be game-changer for movie production

A mid-Missouri state lawmaker says his tax credit bill has the potential to bring film production back to Missouri.

State Rep. Kurtis Grgeory (R-Marshall), a former Mizzou football captain, tells 939 the Eagle that this is one industry that virtually doesn’t exist in Missouri now because the state lacks incentives. He is testifying this morning before the Missouri House Economic Development Committee in Jefferson City. Gregory’s Show MO Act is House Bill 675. It’s five pages.

Supporters of the bill note the popular television show “Ozark” is primarily filmed in Georgia, rather than the Lake of the Ozarks. That’s because of Georgia’s generous tax credits for film production, supporters say. Actor Jason Bateman stars in the show.

Gregory predicts his bill will be a job creator, adding that the amount of people “behind the scenes” is astonishing. He tells 939 the Eagle that the bill will result in new jobs for the 4,000 graduates a year from Missouri colleges in the motion media industry and support structures from hair to make-up to catering and costume supply.

He also says Missouri’s two major airports, interstate system, natural beauty, historic towns and large cities make it a perfect location.