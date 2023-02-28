State employees pack Jefferson City state office building for bill-signing ceremony

Missouri’s governor says a bipartisan pay increase for state employees that he’s signed into law is critical to reversing the recruitment and retention struggles the state faces.

Governor Mike Parson signed the 8.7 percent pay raise into law on Monday afternoon, before hundreds of state employees at Jefferson City’s Truman Building. The governor notes the state currently has a turnover rate of about 30 percent and has about 7,000 open positions.

State employees will notice the pay raise in their March 31 paychecks. Governor Parson made the issue a priority in his January State of the State address. He says the raise will help the state retain a dedicated and skilled workforce. Hundred of state employees packed the Truman building atrium to see Governor Parson sign the pay increase into law on Monday, as the governor was joined by lawmakers from both parties and by Cabinet members.

The bill also provides a $2 per hour differential for state congregate care staff. It also provides about $20-million in school safety grants.

The governor will hold a ceremonial bill-signing this morning at 11:45 at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center (FRDC).