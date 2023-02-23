State workers — there’s a little more coming next payday

(AP) — Missouri state workers are in line to get an 8.7% pay raise under a bill approved Wednesday by state lawmakers.

“The reason it passed so overwhelmingly was because we have a shortage of state employees,” Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City) said. “The latest number I heard was 7000 down, we need 7000 more employees.”

The Republican-led Senate sent a bill authorizing the pay hike to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who asked for the cost-of-living adjustment during his January State of the State address.