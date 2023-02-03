Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated

Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri.

The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in northwest Missouri is not a NWS weather balloon. That’s apparently the same balloon seen later in the Columbia area.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) tweeted Friday that he’s received “zero communication” from the Biden administration regarding the suspected spy balloon.

“We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why had it not been eliminated? We will remain in contact with our Missouri National Guard, law enforcement and security partners to monitor the safety of Missourians,” Parson tweeted Friday.

Numerous Zimmer Communication employees saw the object Friday afternoon, which at one point was almost directly above the radio stations on Columbia’s Lemone Industrial drive. A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy tells 939 the Eagle that he saw the balloon too, but didn’t have any other information.

Fox News reported on Friday afternoon that U.S. officials are disputing claims from China that a Chinese balloon seen over the United States was a “civilian airship” that had blown off course. A senior official is quoted in the Fox report as saying it was intentional. Fox also reports the balloon is currently flying at 60,000 feet, which is higher than most U.S. military planes can fly.