Trial to begin this summer for well-known Columbia businesswoman indicted for embezzlement

An August jury trial has been scheduled for an award-winning mid-Missouri businesswoman indicted for an alleged $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme.

A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Kathryn “Kat” Cunningham of Rocheport in early January on 38 counts, for allegedly using her payroll services company in the scheme. She’s the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. Moresource closed in 2020.

U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford tells 939 the Eagle that Cunningham was arraigned in early January before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie Epps in Jefferson City. She was released on bond after that court appearance.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce honored Kat Cunningham as the Chamber’s 2016 outstanding citizen of the year.