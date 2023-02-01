UPDATE: Basye to appear on April CPS school board ballot

A former Missouri lawmaker’s name will appear on April’s Columbia school board ballot, under an order from Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs.

The judge issued a two-page ruling late Tuesday afternoon, directing Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon to add former State Rep. Chuck Basye’s (R-Rocheport) name to the April 4th ballot.

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that CPS will not appeal Judge Jacobs’ decision.

The judge ruled Monday that CPS violated state statute in Basye’s school board filing case. Judge Jacobs issued his decision after a two-hour bench trial.

Basye, a former Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chair, filed a 16-page lawsuit against CPS and the board, saying they broke state law when they didn’t accept his candidate filing on December 27. The district says Basye didn’t follow CPS rules about making an appointment by December 22. Judge Jacobs ruled that requiring an appointment violated state law.

Basye expressed confidence he would appear on the April ballot, during a Tuesday interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”