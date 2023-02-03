UPDATE: Hallsville animal rescue destroyed by fire sets Saturday clean-up day

Boone County firefighters say electrical issues caused Sunday morning’s horrific kennel fire near Hallsville, a fire that killed 26 dogs.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that electrical malfunction inside the building caused the fire. He says damage to the Little Rays of Sunshine animal rescue southeast of Hallsville is about $30,000.

The Little Rays of Sunshine website describes the fire as their “worst nightmare.” The organization says the 26 foster pups were treated like Little Rays’ own, noting that it’s been difficult to say good bye.

Little Rays of Sunshine is currently removing the building and cleaning the area around it. They plan a clean-up day for tomorrow, and would appreciate any help from volunteers.