UPDATE: Woman found stabbed along Highway 63 in Columbia; investigation continues

Columbia Police need your help in finding the suspect or suspects who stabbed a woman who was found on the side of southbound Highway 63 this morning near the connector, south of Vandiver. It happened near Bass Pro.

Columbia Police have announced on Facebook that they responded to the scene at 6 am, after receiving reports from motorists about a woman who appeared to be seriously injured on the side of the road. CPD officers and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on-scene and found a woman with apparent stab wounds.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital and her condition is unknown. We asked CPD spokesman Christian Tabak if the victim was stabbed along Highway 63 or dumped off there. Mr. Tabak tells 939 the News that is still under investigation.

Columbia Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.