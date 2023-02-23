Window coverings to go up next week in downtown Columbia garage that’s seen numerous suicides

A downtown Columbia parking garage that’s seen at least eight suicides since it opened more than a decade ago will start to see new steel window coverings next week.

The nine-story Fifth and Walnut garage is downtown’s largest garage. The city council approved the $342,000 project in March 2022.

Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that crews from contractor Professional Contractors and Engineers Incorporated (PC&E) will begin mobilizing on Monday. Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that PC&E will place steel window coverings on about 150 openings starting next week. They’ll place the steel window coverings on floors five through eight.

The city has already installed fencing on the garage’s top level.

The 5th and Walnut garage opened in 2011.