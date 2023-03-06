Additional counselors to be at CPS’ Rock Bridge, following deadly crash

A deadly collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle near Columbia’s West Nifong and Bethel killed a Rock Bridge high school student Monday afternoon. The victim’s name has not been released.

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark describes the crash as tragic and unexpected news for CPS and Bruin families, adding that “words cannot express how difficult it is to lose one of our students.”

Ms. Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that additional counselors are available at Rock Bridge for any students and staff who may need them. She extends the district’s heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family.

The Columbia Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.