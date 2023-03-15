April 6 ribbon-cutting set for Columbia’s massive new meat plant

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Columbia’s new $185-million Swift Foods plant will take place on April 6. That’s a Thursday.

The program will begin that morning at 11.

The 325,000 square foot plant is located on Route B, near Como Smoke and Fire. Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) says the plant will make Italian meats like prosciutto, salamis and pepperoni. REDI president Stacey Button tells 939 the Eagle that the plant will produce about 40-million pounds of meat products each year. She says Swift provides pepperoni for Papa John’s and salami for Subway.

The massive plant is about the same size as the former State Farm headquarters, which is now occupied by Veterans United. Swift is still hiring for multiple positions.