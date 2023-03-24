(AUDIO): Bipartisan Missouri landfill legislation is backed by Congressman Mark Alford

The Missouri House has voted to give final approval to bipartisan legislation that creates a one-mile buffer between landfills and neighboring towns.

House Bill 909 is sponsored by State Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill). This week’s vote on Haffner’s bill was 139-16 and comes after public outcry from Missouri lawmakers in both parties about a proposed landfill that would be built near Raymore and Lee’s Summit. U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Harrisonville), who represents part of Columbia on Capitol Hill, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) both oppose the proposed location.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Alford-Wakeup-1.mp3

“This landfill will probably be built, just not there,” Congressman Alford tells listeners.

Supporters of Haffner’s bill say the landfill would impact the livelihoods of thousands of Missourians, in its current proposed location. Congressman Alford notes this is a bipartisan issue.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Alford-Wakeup-2.mp3

“I promised when I campaigned to be the voice and the vote for the people of my district. And I’m going to be their voice, I don’t care if it’s here, I don’t care if it’s in the Statehouse (in Jefferson City) or in city hall, that’s what I intend to do,” Alford says.

Raymore’s mayor also supports Haffner’s bill, saying the future of their community is on the line.