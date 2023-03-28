(AUDIO): Boone County has exceeded absentee votes from previous April elections

Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 20 percent voter turnout for the April 4 municipal election.

County clerk Brianna Lennon was in Centralia on Saturday and at the Columbia Mall on Sunday assisting voters who cast absentee ballots.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Lennon-Turnout-1.mp3

“I mean we have already exceeded our absentee numbers from previous April elections, but I don’t think that’s an indication that we’ll have higher turnout. I think it’s just an indication that people find absentee voting very convenient,” Lennon says.

91 registered voters in Boone County cast no-excuse absentee ballots this weekend. Boone County clerk Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that she’d like to see a 100 percent turnout, ideally.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Lennon-Turnout-2.mp3

“Especially for local elections, they’re the races and issues that are the closest to everybody,” says Lennon.

Polling locations will be open statewide on April 4 from 6 am until 7 pm. You can also cast no-excuse absentee ballots again today (Tuesday) at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center in downtown Columbia. You’ll need to bring a photo ID with you.

Boone County voters will be able to cast absentee ballots Saturday at the Southern Boone Public Library in Ashland and on Sunday at the Columbia/Boone County Health Department.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Lennon-Turnout-3.mp3

“And that’s historically been a really convenient place for people too, because we try to make it right before the election. If you suddenly get COVID or you’re positive you’re not going to go out or anything like that, you can come up and we will bring the ballot to your car,” Lennon tells 939 the Eagle.

The hours on Saturday and Sunday are both 10 am until 1 pm.