(AUDIO): Calendar President and co-founder John Hall appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry describes Columbia businessman John Hall as a serial entrepreneur. The Peoria, Illinois native started selling popcorn door-to-door as a first-grader and worked three jobs while attending Mizzou, including mowing grass. Mr. Hall is now the co-founder and president of Calendar.com, which is a time-management app that Mr. Hall says will change how you block out time and eliminate distractions. He’s also the author of “Top of Mind”, and he writes weekly columns for Forbes. Mr. Hall joined Mr. Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”: