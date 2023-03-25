(AUDIO): Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood discusses roll carts, trash and city employee morale on “Randy Tobler show”

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood says the city has a strong plan in place to go to a roll cart trash collection system. The city council voted 7-0 this week to approve roll carts. Mr. Seewood joined 939 the Eagle’s Randy Tobler live on the “Randy Tobler show” to discuss trash and roll carts. Mr. Seewood says the city has the money to purchase roll carts and to lease the new trash trucks. That will cost the city about $3-million. Seewood notes the city hasn’t purchased any new trucks for the past two years. Mr. Seewood also tells listeners that his first year and three months in office have been a learning experience, and that’s accomplished his main goal of city employees feeling valued: