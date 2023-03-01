Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
(AUDIO) Columbia has only certified arson detection canine team in Missouri

(AUDIO) Columbia has only certified arson detection canine team in Missouri

Columbia arson dog Tony and Columbia Fire Department battalion chief Jim Pasley prepare for a demonstration for reporters (February 3, 2023 photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

A $25,000-plus donation from State Farm Insurance has allowed the Columbia Fire Department to acquire a new arson dog and pay for its training in Maine.

Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Waner tells 939 the Eagle that arson dog Tony is impressive.


“He’s fast and he sticks in that spot so he’s disciplined and so that was really cool to see how quickly he gets to the conclusion,” Waner says.

Tony works directly with Columbia Fire Battalion chief Jim Pasley, and they’ve already been involved in a few investigations. Fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. is praising State Farm for the donation. He’s impressed with Tony and Mr. Pasley.

“We’re the only certified arson or accelerant detection canine team in the state. So for us it becomes a very big regional asset,” Chief Farr says.

Pasley and Tony recently did a demonstration for reporters, highlighting Tony’s ability to detect accelerants. Chief Farr and Mayor Pro Tem Waner watched it, with reporters and other citizens.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer