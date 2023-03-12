(AUDIO): Columbia School Board vice president Chris Horn appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia School Board vice president Chris Horn is seeking his second three-year term on the board. Mr. Horn was first elected in 2020. He joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” Both of Mr. Horn’s parents were in the U.S. Air Force, and he was born in North Carolina and moved several times as a child. He came to Columbia to attend Mizzou, where he earned a degree in mathematics. Mr. Horn says the board is concerned about everything that happens in the district. He also tells listeners that the school board is elected to effect policy, to manage the budget and to help CPS have a long-range facility plan: