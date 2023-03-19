(AUDIO): Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy discusses CPS, CPS candidates forum and trash on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy will moderate Monday night’s Columbia school board candidate debate inside Mizzou’s Cornell Hall. He expects a good crowd for the event, which begins at 6:30 at Bush auditorium, inside Cornell. The seven candidates on the CPS ballot are expected to be there. They are, in ballot order, Paul Harper, John Potter, incumbent Christopher Horn, James Edward Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao and former State Representative Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport). During Saturday’s interview, host Fred Parry and Murphy criticized the questions being asked at other forums, saying nothing is being asked about CPS academic performance. Mr. Murphy plans to ask about CPS’ 70 percent score on the DESE annual performance review. Murphy tells listeners that 80 percent of Missouri schools ranked higher than CPS. Mr. Parry and Mr. Murphy also discussed CPS superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood, the Wayne Sells CPS case, Columbia’s trash issue and Columbia city council races: