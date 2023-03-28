(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble discusses the closed Mexico/Fulton hospitals on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

939 the Eagle News has confirmed that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office has launched a civil investigative demand (CID) into the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals in mid-Missouri. A CID is similar to a subpoena power. Former Mexico hospital employee Marissa Hagedorn of Audrain County has thousands of dollars in medical bills that she didn’t expect. She has a two-year-old son with spina bifida. Ms. Hagedorn and State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tell 939 the Eagle that while money was taken out of hospital employees’ checks for health care, the company didn’t pay insurance premiums. Ms. Hagedorn feels hurt and betrayed, and Attorney General Andrew Bailey has told us his office is conducting an investigation. Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble tells “Wake Up” listeners that federal investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor are also investigating the situation: