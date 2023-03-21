(AUDIO): Missouri Lt. Governor Kehoe discusses Travis Smith’s hazing legislation and agricultural issues on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Legislation that is aimed at getting medical assistance for hazing victims hasn’t received a hearing yet in the Missouri House. The bill, which is sponsored by State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) is aimed at ensuring that a situation like Danny Santulli’s never happens again. Santulli’s family members say he’s blind and unable to walk, following an alleged October 2021 hazing incident at a Mizzou fraternity house. The Boone County prosecutor’s office has charged 11 people in this case. Representative Smith is a Mizzou graduate. Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe (R-Jefferson City) tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he wants to see movement on Smith’s bill. He describes Representative Smith as a great addition to the House. Kehoe also praises Governor Parson’s proclamation today, which recognizes National Agriculture Week in Missouri: