(AUDIO): No death penalty decision yet from prosecutor regarding high-profile Jefferson City double homicide

Jefferson City’s mayor says the popular J. Pfenny’s restaurant and bar remains closed, following a late November double murder inside the restaurant.

Mayor Carrie Tergin spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”



“I am not aware of the status of their business and it’s extremely unfortunate. It was a terrible situation,” Tergin says.

Downtown Jefferson City’s J. Pfenny’s restaurant and bar has been closed since late November, after a suspect shot and killed two people near the front door. Restaurant employee Skyler Smock and customer Corey Thames were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cole County grand jury last week indicted suspect Damien Davis of Kansas City on two counts of first degree murder and numerous other felonies. He’s waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that he has not made a decision yet on whether to seek the death penalty against Davis. Mr. Thompson is still reviewing the case.