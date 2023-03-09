(AUDIO): Outside agencies like Burrell have reached out to CPS after student’s death

A celebration of life service for the Rock Bridge student killed in this week’s motorcycle crash is Friday afternoon in Columbia.

The 15-year-old student’s service is tomorrow afternoon at 3 at the Crossing, which is located on Grindstone Parkway. Visitation starts at 2. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Others plan to plant trees to remember the victim.

Meantime, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce president praises the way Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has handled this week’s tragic traffic death of a Rock Bridge baseball player. Chamber president Matt McCormick addressed the issue during Wednesday’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting, and broke down while doing so. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood tells 939 the Eagle that extra counselors are back at Rock Bridge this morning.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Yearwood-Rockbridge-1.mp3

“Whenever we have a loss of life especially you know in this situation, it’s very heart-wrenching. And we have to ensure that, number one, family, we reach out to the family. We have to make sure that our scholars, our teachers, our staff. Because you know teaching, it’s not just a job. It’s a calling, it’s a passion,” Dr. Yearwood says.

Superintendent Yearwood says outside agencies like Burrell have reached out to CPS to offer additional help, and he appreciates that. Dr. Yearwood says the death has been devastating for students, teachers and staff.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Yearwood-Rockbridge-2-1.mp3

“Teaching … it’s not just a job. It’s a calling, it’s a passion. And we interact with our scholars at very deep levels. We get to know them personally. We get to know what their likes, dislikes are. And when we lose a scholar, it’s like losing a brother or a sister. It’s very heart-wrenching,” says Dr. Yearwood.

Mr. McCormick praises Dr. Yearwood and Rock Bridge for how they’re responding.