(AUDIO): Parks Entertainment founder Nic Parks discusses Lakeside Ashland, Shiloh and Level Up on 93 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Lakeside Ashland had a soft opening in September and was open for about six to eight weeks, before closing for the season in November. Lakeside Ashland features a large screen that’s 68 feet wide and 39 feet high. Parks Entertainment founder Nic Parks joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” Mr. Parks loves the screen, but tells listeners Lakeside Ashland was built to be an amphitheater. Look for more live music this season, and you’ll be able to watch March Madness on March 18 at the facility, which is near Highway 63. Mr. Parks also operates the popular Level Up at Columbia Mall, which has a bowling alley, laser tag and a ropes course. Mr. Parks is open to adding e-sports and indoor go-karts if he can expand. Level Up is already 40,000 square feet at the mall: