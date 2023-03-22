(AUDIO): State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) discusses SB 39 on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Legislation that would prohibit a transgender female student-athlete born as a biological male from competing in sports designated for females has been approved by the GOP-controlled Missouri Senate. It needs one more vote before heading to the Missouri House. The bill is sponsored by State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City), who joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Senator Thompson Rehder says allowing biological males to compete against females will wipe out women’s sports as we know them. Democratic opponents of the bill say it’s unfair to transgender student-athletes. Democratic state senators have spoken out against the bill. Senator Thompson-Rehder tells listeners that both sides have used hyperbole: