(AUDIO): State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) pushing elimination of Missouri sales tax on food

The Missouri House recently approved a more than $1-billion tax cut. State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) says the tax cut approved by the GOP-controlled House is primarily aimed at cutting corporate taxes. She’s more focused on eliminating the state sales tax on food and cutting personal property taxes. Her bill to eliminate the state sales tax on food has been approved by the Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee. Current Missouri law taxes retail sales of food at one percent. Senator Coleman’s bill exempts the retail sales of food from state sales taxes. The Arnold Republican tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” she is optimistic about the bill’s passage in the 2023 session’s final six weeks: