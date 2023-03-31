Big weather on tap today

It could be a stormy day all across Mid – Missouri. High winds and thunderstorms could move in anytime between noon and 2-pm. The fast moving storms could pack high winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. The storms could be out of our area by early evening. Winds could top 50 – miles per hour.

(AP) — Meteorologists are urging people in parts of the Midwest and southern U.S. to be ready Friday for dangerous weather including tornadoes, saying the conditions are similar to those a week ago that unleashed a devastating twister that killed at least 21 people in Mississippi. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms has the potential to cause hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes that could be strong and move on the ground over long distances, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.