Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
KMIZ Stormtrack Weather

Big weather on tap today

It could be a stormy day all across Mid – Missouri. High winds and
thunderstorms could move in anytime between noon and 2-pm. The fast moving
storms could pack high winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. The
storms could be out of our area by early evening. Winds could top 50 –
miles per hour.


(AP) — Meteorologists are urging people in parts of the Midwest and
southern U.S. to be ready Friday for dangerous weather including
tornadoes, saying the conditions are similar to those a week ago that
unleashed a devastating twister that killed at least 21 people in
Mississippi.
An outbreak of severe thunderstorms has the potential to cause hail,
damaging wind gusts and tornadoes that could be strong and move on the
ground over long distances, according to the National Weather Service’s
Storm Prediction Center.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer