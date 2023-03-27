Boone County’s clerk hears positive feedback from voters about absentee voting

Boone County’s clerk says 91 registered voters in the county cast absentee ballots this weekend.

Clerk Brianna Lennon says 30 votes were cast on Saturday at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center downtown, along with another 20 votes in Centralia on Saturday. She says 41 votes were cast on Sunday at the Columbia Mall. Ms. Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that she and her staff received very positive feedback from voters.

You can also cast no-excuse absentee ballots again today (Monday) from 8 am to 5 pm at the Boone County Government Center. You’ll need to bring one form of photo ID.