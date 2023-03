Charges are now filed against a school bus driver who yelled at students and then ran over some mailboxes. 59 – year old Robert Hern is charged with property damage, endangering the welfare of a child and more. He’s accused of screaming at the middle schoolers on the Jefferson City bus on Schott Road this week. He made the students get off the bus. He then let them back only to run over several mailboxes. No one was hurt. First Student, the bus contractor, says driver is being fired.