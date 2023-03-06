Columbia family makes significant leadership gift for new Mizzou Arena videoboard

You’ll see a new videoboard the next time you watch a Mizzou men’s or women’s basketball game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia next season.

Longtime Mizzou Athletics donors Tim and Crystal Elliott have made a leadership commitment to help fund the installation. The Elliott’s and their family were recognized on Norm Stewart Court during Saturday’s men’s game against Ole Miss, where they were joined by UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois. She says the Elliott family gift will help the school continue to build a best-in-class fan and gameday experience inside Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou says the new videoboard will replace the current scoreboard that was installed in 2013. The new board will feature four main video screens that are 16 feet by 24 feet apiece, and a pair of underbelly displays.

The Elliot’s are Tiger Scholarship Fund donors and have donated in the past to Mizzou men’s and women’s basketball and Mizzou football.