Columbia Waffle House murder suspect in court on Monday

A Columbia murder suspect will appear in court on Monday morning, about three weeks before his jury trial is scheduled to begin.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 52-year-old Leo Barry Robinson with second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Robinson is accused of shooting Reginald Ball to death in March 2021 outside the Waffle House on Vandiver. Robinson waived last week’s formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in the case.

Robinson is jailed without bond.