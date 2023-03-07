Columbia woman charged in high-profile murder to be arraigned today

A Columbia woman charged with the January murder of an autistic Mizzou student before dragging his body through a yard and setting it on fire will be arraigned this afternoon.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second degree murder, armed criminal action and two other felonies.

The Columbia Police Department’s graphic probable cause statement says Adams admits stabbing and killing 21-year-old Samuel Michael Clemons, formerly of Jefferson City. The court documents say Clemons’ remains were then placed inside a firepit and set on fire. Court documents quote Adams as telling MUPD officers that she killed the victim in self-defense after being beaten. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says Adams never called 911, and that Adams “attempted to destroy physical evidence by burning the victim’s body.”

Adams is set to be arraigned at 1:30 this afternoon before Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris. Judge Harris has set bond for Adams at $1-million, cash-only.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones has extended his condolences to Mr. Clemons’ family, adding that CPD will support them by pursuing this investigation to its conclusion.