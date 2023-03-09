Columbia woman charged with attempted murder for I-70 incident near Boonville pleads not guilty

A Columbia woman charged with two counts of attempted murder and eight other felonies for allegedly stabbing her husband and trying to stab her children has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged incident happened on February 23 inside a vehicle on busy I-70 near Boonville. 939 the Eagle News has obtained the Cooper County Sheriff’s probable cause statement, which quotes Jennifer Lynn Fangmann’s husband as saying she had a “mental status change” while he was driving on I-70 and pulled out a large butcher knife from her purse.

Her husband says Fangmann allegedly said “please forgive me” before turning around and trying to stab her two children. Her husband was cut in the hand and stopped the vehicle on I-70 near Boonville before two other motorists stopped to help.

Fangmann is being held in the Cooper County jail on a $250,000 bond. She’s quoted in court documents as saying “I can’t let them take or hurt the kids” before the incident happened.