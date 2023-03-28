Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Columbia’s EquipmentShare continues to grow

Columbia’s EquipmentShare continues to grow

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (right) celebrates EquipmentShare’s planned $100-million Columbia expansion with company co-owners Jabbok and Willy Schlacks (November 3, 2022 file photo courtesy of the governor’s Facebook page)

Fast-growing EquipmentShare is now Boone County’s 14-largest employer, according to the latest statistics from Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI).

REDI says EquipmentShare currently has 510 employees. Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to Columbia in November to announce the company will build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia. That will also bring in 555 new jobs to Columbia. The governor describes EquipmentShare’s decision as great news for the entire state.

EquipmentShare will build its new 35-acre corporate headquarters by the former Ashley furniture building near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit. It will include a flagship office building and a research and development center. They plan to add 555 new jobs over the next five years, as part of the expansion. Columbia has beaten out Alabama, Louisiana and other states in landing the massive project.

Meantime, health care facilities are three of Boone County’s top ten largest employers, according to the latest statistics.

REDI says University Hospital and Clinics is the second-largest employer, behind Mizzou. University Hospital and Clinics has 5,092 employees. The Truman VA hospital is the fifth-largest employer with 1,779 employees. Boone Hospital Center is sixth with 1,581 employees.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer