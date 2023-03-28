Columbia’s EquipmentShare continues to grow

Fast-growing EquipmentShare is now Boone County’s 14-largest employer, according to the latest statistics from Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI).

REDI says EquipmentShare currently has 510 employees. Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to Columbia in November to announce the company will build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia. That will also bring in 555 new jobs to Columbia. The governor describes EquipmentShare’s decision as great news for the entire state.

EquipmentShare will build its new 35-acre corporate headquarters by the former Ashley furniture building near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit. It will include a flagship office building and a research and development center. They plan to add 555 new jobs over the next five years, as part of the expansion. Columbia has beaten out Alabama, Louisiana and other states in landing the massive project.

Meantime, health care facilities are three of Boone County’s top ten largest employers, according to the latest statistics.

REDI says University Hospital and Clinics is the second-largest employer, behind Mizzou. University Hospital and Clinics has 5,092 employees. The Truman VA hospital is the fifth-largest employer with 1,779 employees. Boone Hospital Center is sixth with 1,581 employees.