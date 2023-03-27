Columbia’s Golden Corral is remodeling after December fire

You’ll notice construction workers and heavy equipment around Columbia’s Golden Corral on Clark lane, along with a fence.

The workers are currently remodeling the restaurant following a New Year’s Eve fire that caused about $250,000 in damage. Much of that damage was to the roof, which had flames shooting out of it.

Columbia building officials tells 939 the Eagle that remodeling is underway. A 939 the Eagle reporter saw a fence around the Clark lane restaurant this weekend, with construction crews on the job. There is equipment throughout the parking lot.

Golden Corral is popular for its breakfast buffet and is packed every year for its Thanksgiving meal, with patrons lined up outside waiting for the restaurant to open.