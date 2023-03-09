Columbia’s Las Margaritas corporate lake location undergoing major renovation

Renovations are underway at a popular south Columbia restaurant and bar.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill near Rock Bridge high school is changing the colors of the restaurant and the floor as well. The wall colors have changed from maroon to blue and white, and the floor color changed from black to brown. They’re also in the process of replacing all of the tables and chairs.

Renovations are expected to be finished by April, and Las Margaritas officials are asking you to be patient as they undergo renovations.

Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill opened its south Columbia Corporate Lake location in 2012. That location has a large patio, which sits next to a lake. It’s a popular area in warmer weather.

The original Las Margaritas opened in 1997 in southeast Missouri’s Poplar Bluff. The owner is Francisco Esquivel.