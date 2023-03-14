Columbia’s New TopTracer Golf expected to open this summer near Midway

The president of Rost Enterprises expects a July grand opening for the new TopTracer golf facility being built at Midway Golf and Games west of Columbia.

Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks tells Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine that Little Dixie Construction has been keeping them close to their target. Mr. Burks says TopTracer’s 20 or so elevated bays will be able to accommodate four to six golfers at a time.

Midway Golf and Games is also building a new restaurant and bar and a banquet facility that would seat up to three hundred people for dinner.

Mr. Burks has told 939 the Eagle that the addition of TopTracer Golf this summer will make their facility mid-Missouri’s premier family fun destination. Burks tells 939 the Eagle that Midway Golf and Games is the welcome area for motorists driving to Columbia from Kansas City. The 120-acre complex already features an 18-hole par three golf course, mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages.