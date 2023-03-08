Columbia’s Rock Bridge has additional counselors again today, following deadly crash

Extra counselors are on-hand again this morning at Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school, following Monday’s deadly collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle near West Nifong and Bethel.

The collision killed a Rock Bridge baseball player. KOMU reports family and friends gathered in the rain last night near the crash site by putting up a cross with the victim’s initials. The victim played baseball at Rock Bridge and because he’s a juvenile, his name has not been released by Columbia Police.

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that counselors are at Rock Bridge daily. She notes CPS has had extra counselors for the last few days.