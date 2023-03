Good crowds are expected for Saturday’s CoMo man show at the Holiday Inn Expo Center.

The show, which is presented by Zimmer Communications, includes hunting and fishing equipment, sports, power tools, motorcycles, tractors, food and beer.

It’s from 10 am until 3 pm. Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 online. VIP tickets are $50. Children 13 and under are free. There will be dozens of booths.