Corrections officers at the state prison in mid-Missouri’s Fulton say the differential pay in the supplemental budget bill signed by Governor Parson will help fill overnight shifts.

The bipartisan bill pushed by the governor includes an 8.7 percent pay raise for state employees and an extra $2 for those who work overnight shifts in congregate facilities like prisons and state veterans homes.

Governor Parson says state employees will notice the pay increase in their March 31 paychecks.