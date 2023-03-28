Irene’s locates in Columbia’s growing Arcade district

A Columbia pop-up is expected to open soon just north of Logboat Brewing Company.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Irene’s is putting down roots on North College Avenue. They’ve demolished an old auto shop and have turned it into a restaurant. They’ve built it from the ground up.

Co-owner Joshua Smith tells “Inside Columbia” magazine that area residents are excited to have Irene’s in a permanent location in the Arcade district.

Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Irene’s is also focusing on being a place to meet new people. Zola also reports Irene’s hasn’t put barbecue in their name. Mr. Smith tells her that Irene’s “really is more about the live fire cooking.”