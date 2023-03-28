Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Irene’s locates in Columbia’s growing Arcade district

Irene’s locates in Columbia’s growing Arcade district

The popular Irene’s is building a permanent location at 711 North College in Columbia. Pictured are co-owners (left to right) Joshua Smith, Tim Eisenhauer and Berick Wahby (photo courtesy of “Inside Columbia” photographer LG Patterson)

A Columbia pop-up is expected to open soon just north of Logboat Brewing Company.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Irene’s is putting down roots on North College Avenue. They’ve demolished an old auto shop and have turned it into a restaurant. They’ve built it from the ground up.

Co-owner  Joshua Smith tells “Inside Columbia” magazine that area residents are excited to have Irene’s in a permanent location in the Arcade district.

Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Irene’s is also focusing on being a place to meet new people. Zola also reports Irene’s hasn’t put barbecue in their name. Mr. Smith tells her that Irene’s “really is more about the live fire cooking.”

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer