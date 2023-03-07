JC Schools push bond issue for April ballot

You’ll see another Jefferson City School bond issue on your April ballot. The $85 million dollar ‘Kids First’ proposal would fund remodeling and upgrades at the two middle schools, a new Early Childhood Center and additions to the Nichols Career Center. District officials call it a ‘zero tax increase’ bond. If it passes, work could start this spring.

The last JC Schools bond issue totaled $130 million. It paid for the new Capital City High School and an overhaul of J-C High. A companion tax levy increase now funds the operation of the second high school.