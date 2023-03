‘Not in my back yard’. Some folks who live in the Roland Street area near J-C High School don’t want a developer to build 10 – new homes in their crowded neighborhood. Jocelyn King says the proposal came as a big surprise to most of her neighbors …

They say the lot the developer has in mind is too small to handle 10 – houses. King adds they are concerned their property taxes will go up and the construction will change the historical nature of the neighborhood.