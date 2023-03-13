Jefferson City man facing potential life prison sentence for murder

A Jefferson City man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder for two Thanksgiving Day murders in 2019 will be sentenced on Monday afternoon.

30-year-old Torry Upchurch admits killing 17-year-old Earle Key and 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook in separate incidents. Jefferson City Police say both victims were shot to death.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that he’s recommending two life prison sentences for Upchurch.

939 the Eagle reported in 2019 that Upchurch showed up at the Jefferson City Police station that day wearing bloody clothes and told people in the lobby what had happened.