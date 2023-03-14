Listen to KWOS Live
Malek: Missouri has no investment in large failed bank

Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek poses with a supporter after being sworn into office in Jefferson City on January 17, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Missouri Governor Parson’s Flickr page)

Missouri’s new state treasurer says the state of Missouri has no investment in the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in California.

The FDIC has taken over the bank after failed attempts to sell it to healthier banks. “USA Today” reports it’s the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Silicon Valley Bank was the nation’s 16-largest bank.

State treasurer Vivek Malek tweeted Monday that the treasurer’s office continues to monitor the situation. He says Missourians “should be assured that this office’s conservative policies are protecting their hard-earned tax dollars.”

