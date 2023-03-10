Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Mid-Missourians pay tribute to Rock Bridge baseball player killed in motorcycle crash

Mid-Missourians pay tribute to Rock Bridge baseball player killed in motorcycle crash

Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school is located near Providence road (2021 file photo is courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

The Columbia Rock Bridge girls soccer program says a 15-year-old sophomore baseball player killed in this week’s motorcycle collision on West Nifong will live on in their memory and hearts forever.

A celebration of life service for the student will take place this afternoon at 3 at the Crossing church, which is located on Grindstone Parkway. Visitation begins at 2.

Columbia Police have not released the victim’s name, because he is a juvenile. His name is posted on Bach-Yager’s obituary. 

Meantime, a disabled Columbia resident says the Rock Bridge high school student who was killed was far above his age. Recil Skinner is one of numerous mid-Missourians praising the Rock Bridge baseball player on Bach-Yager’s website. Skinner says the victim worked hard in heat and rain.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House. Many others are planting trees to remember the teen.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer