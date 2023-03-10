Mid-Missourians pay tribute to Rock Bridge baseball player killed in motorcycle crash

The Columbia Rock Bridge girls soccer program says a 15-year-old sophomore baseball player killed in this week’s motorcycle collision on West Nifong will live on in their memory and hearts forever.

A celebration of life service for the student will take place this afternoon at 3 at the Crossing church, which is located on Grindstone Parkway. Visitation begins at 2.

Columbia Police have not released the victim’s name, because he is a juvenile. His name is posted on Bach-Yager’s obituary.

Meantime, a disabled Columbia resident says the Rock Bridge high school student who was killed was far above his age. Recil Skinner is one of numerous mid-Missourians praising the Rock Bridge baseball player on Bach-Yager’s website. Skinner says the victim worked hard in heat and rain.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House. Many others are planting trees to remember the teen.