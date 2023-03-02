Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri Conservation and DNR officials pleased with opening day of trout season

Anglers are out before dawn Wednesday on opening trout day at Bennett Springs state park near Lebanon (March 1, 2023 photo courtesy of Missouri state parks)

Thousands of anglers lined the banks of southern Missouri’s three trout parks on Wednesday for the start of the catch and keep trout season.

Officials from the three state trout fishing parks are reporting strong numbers from opening day. Park officials say 1,543 adult tags were provided at Bennett Springs state park near Lebanon, while 1,594 adult tags were given at Montauk state park near Salem. Roaring River state park near Cassville had 1,604 adult tags.

State park officials say the opening day of trout season was successful.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s website says trout season continues through October 31 at Meramec Spring Park near St. James, as well as Bennett Spring, Montauk and Roaring River.

